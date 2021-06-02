Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.72. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 351 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

