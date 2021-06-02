Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NYSE REPX opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

