RioDeFi Hits Market Cap of $16.95 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $2.76 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

