RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

