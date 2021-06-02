Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ROP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.26. 309,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

