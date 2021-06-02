Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 42,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 257,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $604,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rotor Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ROT)

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

