Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) shares shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rotork Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

