Royce & Associates LP Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $308.74 million, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

