Royce & Associates LP Has $7.37 Million Stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Identiv were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

INVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

