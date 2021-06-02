Royce & Associates LP Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,950 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.41.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

