Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 298,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

