Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

XOM opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

