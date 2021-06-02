Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $98.12 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $98,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.42 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 161.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $706.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

