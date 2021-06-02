Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $110,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

