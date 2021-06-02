Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 163,709 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of International Paper worth $82,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

