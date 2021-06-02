Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $91,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $382.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $383.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

