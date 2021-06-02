Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $127,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

