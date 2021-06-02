Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,649 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $114,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

