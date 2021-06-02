Safe Haven (SHA) Hits Market Cap of $13.10 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $458,959.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.01194802 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

