SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $16.92 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00065049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00294068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00188521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.15 or 0.01057764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00031854 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

