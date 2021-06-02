Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.35

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 46541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFRY. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

