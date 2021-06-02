Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

SGCFF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.