Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
SGCFF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
