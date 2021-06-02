salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $300.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.19.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $236.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.99. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

