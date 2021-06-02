Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Acquires C$24,960.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$24,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,929,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,174,352.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, William Wignall bought 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

Shares of CVE:STC remained flat at $C$2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 153,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.02 million and a PE ratio of 59.80. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

