Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £179.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.09. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).
About Savannah Energy
