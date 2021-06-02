Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £179.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.09. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

