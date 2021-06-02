SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

