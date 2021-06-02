Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

