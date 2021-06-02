Scout24 (G24) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scout24 (ETR: G24) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €75.90 ($89.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €65.98 ($77.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.33. Scout24 AG has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

