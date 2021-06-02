SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 7.3%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.53. 180,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,038,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SCWorx during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

