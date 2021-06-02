SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,746 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,187,000.

SEAS traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,582. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

