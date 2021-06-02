SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.44. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,746 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,187,000.

SEAS traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,582. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.