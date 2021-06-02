SEB Equities Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Research analysts at SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.
NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 19,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
