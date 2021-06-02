SEB Equities Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Research analysts at SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 19,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.