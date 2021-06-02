Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 239 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.