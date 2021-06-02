Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEEL. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

