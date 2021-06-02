Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 192,000 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

PLUG opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.