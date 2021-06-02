Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGCAU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

