Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 200,000 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.80. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.