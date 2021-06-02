Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,763 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.31 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

