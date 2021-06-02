Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $114,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $5,777,000.

ARKIU stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.49.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.