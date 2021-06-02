Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 9th

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:SNRHU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $4,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

