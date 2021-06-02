Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $35,480.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

