Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SMED stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 399,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $391,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,636.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,259 shares of company stock worth $6,716,907. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

