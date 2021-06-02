Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.15. 27,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

