Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 468,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,762,966. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

