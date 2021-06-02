Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,002 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.61. 62,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

