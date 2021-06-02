Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $11,049,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,424.15. 23,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

