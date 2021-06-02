Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,694 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.82. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

