Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

