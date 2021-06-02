Shell Asset Management Co. Has $520,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

