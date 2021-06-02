Shell Asset Management Co. Has $651,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 685.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

